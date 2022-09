NIA raids 32 locations in Bihar to probe PFI-Terror module links

NIA has raided 32 locations in Bihar. This raid of NIA regarding PFI link is still going on. The investigation agency has swung into action after the terror plan of PFI came to the fore in Phulwarisharif.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

