DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Today Congress has released the manifesto in which 5 justices and 25 guarantees have been given. In Congress Manifesto, focus has been on youth, women and farmers and guarantees have been given wholeheartedly to every section of the society.

