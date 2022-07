NIA raids in 6 states regarding ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency has raided six states in a case related to the activities of the ISIS module. Raids have been done in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

