Nirbhaya Case: President Ram Nath Kovind rejects the mercy plea of Pawan Gupta

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects the mercy plea of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict, Pawan Gupta. Now Seema Khushwaha, Lawyer of Nirbhaya's parents said 'we are moving a fresh application in Delhi court to fix a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts. All the convicts have exhausted their complete rights. The date which will be fixed now will be the final date