Nirbhaya convicts finally to be hanged on Feb 01 at 06:00 AM

Finally, the death date for all four Nirbhaya convicts has been announced again. They will be hanged in the early morning of Feb 1 at 6:00 AM. Earlier, the Delhi government on Wednesday informed the High Court, that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not take place on January 22.