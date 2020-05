Nirmala Sitharaman calls Rahul Gandhi's act as nothing but a 'drama'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 17) took a break from announcing new reforms in the fifth and the final tranche to lash out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his impromptu meeting with a group of migrant workers in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The Union Minister called Rahul's act as nothing but a 'drama'.