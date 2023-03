videoDetails

Nitin Gadkari praised CM Yogi Adityanath on bulldozer action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gadkari said that Yogi ji is making history. I want to thank him on behalf of the people of the country.