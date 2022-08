Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: Workers celebrated after oath ceremony in Bihar

Today, Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan administered oath to Nitish Kumar as CM and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan. After the oath, pictures of the workers' celebration have come to the fore.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

