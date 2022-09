Nitish Kumar working to unite the opposition

Today Nitish Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The conversation between the two lasted for about one and a half hours. Earlier, Nitish had also met Sitaram Yechury.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

