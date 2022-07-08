No one can snatch Shiv Sena from me- Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference on Friday after 66 Shiv Sena councilors from Thane Municipal Corporation joined the Shinde faction. During this he said that no one can snatch Shiv Sena from me.
Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference on Friday after 66 Shiv Sena councilors from Thane Municipal Corporation joined the Shinde faction. During this he said that no one can snatch Shiv Sena from me.