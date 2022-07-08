No one can snatch Shiv Sena from me- Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference on Friday after 66 Shiv Sena councilors from Thane Municipal Corporation joined the Shinde faction. During this he said that no one can snatch Shiv Sena from me.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

