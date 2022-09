Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition: Bulldozer action on illegal construction in Omaxe Society

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Bulldozer has once again run on illegal construction in Grand Omaxe Society of Noida. The illegal construction which was done on the lower floor has been removed with the help of a bulldozer. However, the local people have also protested during this period.