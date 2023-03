videoDetails

Noida Police bust gang of robbers, 4 arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

The gang of thieves has been busted in Noida. Police has arrested 4 miscreants, 27 laptops and many mobiles have been recovered from them. It is being told that all the four miscreants belong to the same family.