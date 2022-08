Noida Twin Tower Blast: Twin Tower will fly as soon as this green button is pressed, Black Box installed for data

Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: The countdown has started for the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Sector-93-A, Noida. This 32-storey building will collapse in 9 seconds. Both the towers of Supertech will be demolished at 2.30 pm today.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

