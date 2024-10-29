Advertisement
DNA: Ratan Tata's gift to India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Tata Airbus C-295: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex at the Tata Advanced Systems Limited campus in Vadodara, Gujarat along with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez. Now 40 C-295 military planes will be made in this manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems TASL. In this, from the production of aircraft to assembling, testing and delivery to maintenance of aircraft... that is, the entire ecosystem of aircraft has been prepared. This is a proud moment for every Indian.

