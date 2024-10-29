videoDetails

DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 03:00 AM IST

The predictions that were being made about Bangladesh are now slowly coming true. After the way the country's throne and crown went into the hands of the fundamentalists after the coup, it was being speculated that now the Islamic fundamentalists will become uncontrollable. Some videos of this uncontrollable crowd have now surfaced. Seeing which it is being said that this is the beginning of the implementation of Sharia law in Bangladesh. And if this is not stopped, then Bangladesh will become hell not only for Hindus but also for women.