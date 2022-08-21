NewsVideos

Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody

A case of abusive woman has come to the fore in Noida. The woman fiercely vented her anger on the guards of the society. Due to the delay in opening the gate, the angry woman abused the guard. In this case, the woman has been sent to 14-day custody.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
