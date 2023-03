videoDetails

North East Election 2023: After Big Win PM Modi says, 'Neither away from Delhi nor away from heart'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers after achieving tremendous victory in Northeast Elections. During his address at BJP headquarters, PM Modi made a big statement and said, 'North East is neither far from Delhi nor far from heart'.