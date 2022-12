videoDetails

North Sikkim: 16 Army personnel including 3 JCOs martyred

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Indian Army truck has fallen into a ditch in Jema, North Sikkim. It is being told that the truck fell into a deep gorge due to a sharp turn on the mountain. Due to this 16 soldiers including 3 JCOs of the Indian Army have been martyred.