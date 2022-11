Northern Commander's big statement on POK, says 'Army is ready to conduct operations'

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Commander of Northern Command has given a big statement on POK. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has said in his statement that the Indian Army is fully prepared to conduct operations in 'Pak Occupied Kashmir' (POK). There have been many infiltrations in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.