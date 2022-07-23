Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das

ED's action is going on in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. ED has recovered more than Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Minister Partha Chatterjee in Mamata government. Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das, another close friend of Chatterjee.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

