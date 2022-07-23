NewsVideos

Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das

ED's action is going on in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. ED has recovered more than Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Minister Partha Chatterjee in Mamata government. Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das, another close friend of Chatterjee.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
ED's action is going on in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. ED has recovered more than Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Minister Partha Chatterjee in Mamata government. Now ED can also raid the house of Monalisa Das, another close friend of Chatterjee.

All Videos

Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
1:28
Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
14:43
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
4:17
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
Why is India's preparation strong for the Commonwealth Games 2022?
3:49
Why is India's preparation strong for the Commonwealth Games 2022?
There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut
6:56
There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut

Trending Videos

1:28
Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar
14:43
Foreign currency of 54 lakhs has been found from Arpita's house.
4:17
Badhir News: ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in teacher recruitment scam case
3:49
Why is India's preparation strong for the Commonwealth Games 2022?
6:56
There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut
Partha Chatterjee,Partha Chatterjee news,partha chatterjee tmc,partha chatterjee latest,partha chatterjee latest news,partha chatterjee news update,education minister partha chatterjee,Partha Chatterjee arrested,partha chatterjee arrest,partha chatterjee summon,partha chatterjee summoned,partha chatterjee arrested by ed,partha chatterjee summoned news,partha chatterjee ponzi scam case,Ed action on Monalisa Das,Monalisa Das,West Bengal SSC scam,