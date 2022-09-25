हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Now without UPI Pin, you can do UPI Payment like this.
|
Updated:
Sep 25, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Now the government has made this online service more easy. After UPI, now the government has introduced the UPI Lite service.
×
All Videos
1:52
Ankita Murder Case : When will Ankita's killers be punished?
9:51
Ankita Murder Case : Family refuses to perform last rites, demand to make post-mortem report public
2:8
Zee News exclusive conversation with SDM Ajayveer Singh in Ankita Murder Case | Watch
11:41
'BJP will have only Hindu-Muslim fight to show during elections', says Asaduddin Owaisi
0:53
हर निवेशक को इन गलतियों से बचना चाहिए.
Trending Videos
1:52
Ankita Murder Case : When will Ankita's killers be punished?
9:51
Ankita Murder Case : Family refuses to perform last rites, demand to make post-mortem report public
2:8
Zee News exclusive conversation with SDM Ajayveer Singh in Ankita Murder Case | Watch
11:41
'BJP will have only Hindu-Muslim fight to show during elections', says Asaduddin Owaisi
0:53
हर निवेशक को इन गलतियों से बचना चाहिए.
#UPI #GooglePay #Paytm #UPI_Transactions #OnlinePayment,