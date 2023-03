videoDetails

NPP Chief Conrad Sangama makes big statement,says, '12 ministers to be included in cabinet'

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

NPP chief Conrad Sangma made big statement on his Cabinet. He said, 'A total of 12 ministers will be included in the cabinet, 8 MLAs of NPP will become ministers. On the other hand, a minister will take oath from BJP's quota. Watch 50 big news of the day.