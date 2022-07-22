Nupur Sharma Controversy : Series of threats continues

After the controversial statement of Nupur Sharma, the series of threats continues. Two people have been murdered in Amravati and Udaipur for the controversial statement. But even after this, threats are being given to those who posted in support of Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

After the controversial statement of Nupur Sharma, the series of threats continues. Two people have been murdered in Amravati and Udaipur for the controversial statement. But even after this, threats are being given to those who posted in support of Nupur Sharma.