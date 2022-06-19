Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
There is a continuous protest by Muslim organizations against Nupur Sharma's statement. Meanwhile, National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqir Raza has demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Thousands of Muslims, under the chairmanship of Tauqir Raza, have gathered at the Islamia Maidan in Bareilly.
There is a continuous protest by Muslim organizations against Nupur Sharma's statement. Meanwhile, National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqir Raza has demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Thousands of Muslims, under the chairmanship of Tauqir Raza, have gathered at the Islamia Maidan in Bareilly.