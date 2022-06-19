Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement

There is a continuous protest by Muslim organizations against Nupur Sharma's statement. Meanwhile, National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqir Raza has demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Thousands of Muslims, under the chairmanship of Tauqir Raza, have gathered at the Islamia Maidan in Bareilly.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

