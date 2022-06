Nupur Sharma: Pakistan's conspiracy against India exposed

Due to his controversial remarks, a big conspiracy of Pakistan has been exposed regarding Nupur Sharma, who got into controversy. As part of a conspiracy to spoil India's relationship with the Gulf countries, a hashtag related to Nupur Sharma from Pakistan was trended. Due to which tweets of well-known personalities and a large number of Twitter followers in Pakistan were made from Twitter, so that this message could be spoiled the credibility of India in the whole world.