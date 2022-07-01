Nupur Sharma Remark: Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Nupur Sharma

In the case of Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, the Supreme Court did not give relief to Nupur. Responding to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the Supreme Court's rebuke is right. The Supreme Court has held Nupur's statement responsible for the latest situation arising in the country.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

In the case of Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, the Supreme Court did not give relief to Nupur. Responding to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the Supreme Court's rebuke is right. The Supreme Court has held Nupur's statement responsible for the latest situation arising in the country.