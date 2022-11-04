NewsVideos

Odd-Even may be implemented in Delhi, primary school closed from tomorrow

|Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that primary schools in Delhi will remain closed from tomorrow onwards as air quality worsens in the national capital.

