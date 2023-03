videoDetails

Odisha Fisherman catches suspect spy pigeon in Paradeep

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

A suspected spy pigeon has been caught by fishermen in Paradip, Odisha. Not only was the camera attached to the leg of this pigeon, but something was also written on the wing. The pigeon has been handed over to Marine Police and investigation is underway.