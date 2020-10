Odisha's Shoaib Aftab topped NEET with 720 out of 720 marks

The results of the NEET examination are out and Shoaib Aftab of Odisha has topped 720 out of 720 marks. Apart from this, Shoaib has also created another history in Odisha for the first time by becoming a neet topper. Shoaib's family, who got 100 per cent marks, are very happy with their son's hard work and passion.