NewsVideos

Office Of Profit Case: Exclusive interview of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's troubles have increased. Taking a big decision, the Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. On this issue, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said in an exclusive interview that if there is democracy, then the monarchy will not work.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's troubles have increased. Taking a big decision, the Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. On this issue, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said in an exclusive interview that if there is democracy, then the monarchy will not work.

All Videos

Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
5:31
Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
Prophet Remark Row : Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again
8:56
Prophet Remark Row : Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
12:13
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
9:43
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K
3:10
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K

Trending Videos

5:31
Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
8:56
Prophet Remark Row : Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again
12:13
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
9:43
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
3:10
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K
Hemant Soren,office of profit case,hemant soren news,Hemant Soren Office of profit case,Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren,CM Hemant Soren,Office of profit,hemant soren office of profit,hemant soren hindi news,hemant soren today news,hemant soren latest news,mining lease case hemant soren,cm hemant soren news,hemant soren jharkhand,jharkhand hemant soren news,hemant soren live,hemant soren in mining lease case,raghubar das interview,Election Commission,