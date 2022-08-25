Office Of Profit Case: Exclusive interview of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's troubles have increased. Taking a big decision, the Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. On this issue, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said in an exclusive interview that if there is democracy, then the monarchy will not work.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

