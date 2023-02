videoDetails

On Adani, Mahesh Jethmalani's tremendous attack on the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

The opposition has besieged the central government regarding the Adani group. After which the proceedings of the Parliament have been adjourned till Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani has taken on the opposition on this issue.