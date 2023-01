videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Divas. Along with this, he also named 21 islands, which have been named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners.