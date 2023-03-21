NewsVideos
One student killed, one injured in Texas school shooting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Texas School Shooting America: An incident of firing has come to light in a school in Texas, USA. In this attack, 1 student has died and one is injured.

