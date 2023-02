videoDetails

Operation Game Over: Do players use injections? Chetan Sharma makes huge revelations

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Zee News Sting Operation: ZEE NEWS has conducted a sting operation on BCCI's selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma. Chetan Sharma has revealed such truths on the hidden camera of ZEE Media, which will surprise everyone.