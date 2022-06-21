Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate

President Election 2022: The opposition has announced the name of its presidential candidate amidst the ongoing political turmoil regarding the election of the new President of the country. The opposition has declared Yashwant Sinha as its presidential candidate.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

