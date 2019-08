Over 500 dead in floods across India; Bihar, Uttarkashi, Himachal Pradesh worst hit

More than 500 persons have died and at least are 100 missing in torrential rains and floods across India by Wednesday (August 14), stated official data. In the last one week, 91 deaths have been reported from Kerala, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Maharashtra and eight from Odisha. Between July and the first week of August, at least 98 deaths were reported from Gujarat, 123 in Bihar and 71 in Assam. With several persons still missing, authorities fear the toll will likely go up.