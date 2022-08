Owaisi has targeted the RSS on the Tricolor row.

Owaisi has targeted the RSS on the Tricolor row. Owaisi said that RSS had opposed independent India and said that there should be a saffron flag. Owaisi further said that RSS had no role in the freedom movement.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

