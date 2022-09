Owaisi hits back at Amit Shah, says 'India incomplete without Hyderabad'

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Owaisi said that India is incomplete without Hyderabad. There was no RSS-BJP in the freedom struggle. We were then and still are.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

