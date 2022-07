Owaisi surrounds central government over Nupur Sharma controversy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Owaisi has surrounded the central government. He said Nupur Sharma is being saved completely, why has not been arrested yet. Watch full interview

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Owaisi has surrounded the central government. He said Nupur Sharma is being saved completely, why has not been arrested yet. Watch full interview