Owaisi Targets Yogi government in Kanpur Violence Case

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on the Yogi government, he says that Yogi has become a super CJI and this collective punishment is being given.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on the Yogi government, he says that Yogi has become a super CJI and this collective punishment is being given.