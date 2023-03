videoDetails

Owaisi's attack on CM Nitish Kumar says, 'Nitish who strengthens BJP'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Owaisi is on his two-day Seemanchal tour. Owaisi reached Purnia on Saturday where held a meeting with AIMIM workers and addressed a public meeting. During this, he fiercely attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that BJP has become stronger because of Nitish.