Owaisi's big statement after SC's decision on Demonetisation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court today on the petitions filed against demonetisation and in this case the Supreme Court has dismissed all the 38 petitions. Owaisi's statement has come after this decision. He said why BJP does not celebrate demonetisation day.