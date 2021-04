Oxygen, Beds, ventilators, medicines and now patients beg for Remdesivir; Watch report

India is currently battling second wave of Coronavirus. The medical infrastructure is on the brink of collapse as the influx of patients and demand of oxygen, beds and medicines soars all time high. Centre, State, local administration failed to provide basic facilities to the people and now life saver drug Remdesivir has been sold in black market for more than rs 70,000 a dose. Watch this special report.