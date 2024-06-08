Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756072
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam

Sonam|Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ZEE NEWS is continuously running a campaign regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. ZEE NEWS has become the voice of 24 lakh students across the country. There is anger among students across the country regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. Today hundreds of students of BHU have protested against the NEET results. Students across the country are demanding cancellation of the NEET exam results. The protesting students have also targeted the National Testing Agency. Students say that how can 67 students get full marks together.

All Videos

Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Play Icon00:43
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
Play Icon00:51
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Play Icon11:17
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
Play Icon01:13
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
Did Nitish Kumar got 'PM' Post Offer?
Play Icon02:26
Did Nitish Kumar got 'PM' Post Offer?

Trending Videos

Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
play icon0:43
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
play icon0:51
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
play icon11:17
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
play icon1:13
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
Did Nitish Kumar got 'PM' Post Offer?
play icon2:26
Did Nitish Kumar got 'PM' Post Offer?