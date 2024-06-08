videoDetails

Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

ZEE NEWS is continuously running a campaign regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. ZEE NEWS has become the voice of 24 lakh students across the country. There is anger among students across the country regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. Today hundreds of students of BHU have protested against the NEET results. Students across the country are demanding cancellation of the NEET exam results. The protesting students have also targeted the National Testing Agency. Students say that how can 67 students get full marks together.