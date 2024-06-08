Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756073
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Did Muslims change the Lok Sabha election results in UP?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all the parties made different strategies regarding Muslims. But in this election the Muslim community made its own strategy. Everyone voted enthusiastically and its effect was visible in the results. BJP tried to woo Muslims with the slogans of Triple Talaq, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. In UP, Mayawati tried to woo the Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but they remained adamant on their issues and voted as per their wish.

All Videos

Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam
Play Icon17:09
Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Play Icon00:43
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
Play Icon00:51
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Play Icon11:17
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
Play Icon01:13
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli

Trending Videos

Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam
play icon17:9
Zee news big campaign against irregularities in NEET exam
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
play icon0:43
Foreign guests begin to arrive for Modi Oath ceremony
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
play icon0:51
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
play icon11:17
कभी आइसक्रीम तो कभी साइकिल चलाते हुए Shanaya Kapoor ने शेयर किया Cute वीडियो, समर वेकेशन में जमकर किया इन्जॉय
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli
play icon1:13
Gandhi family to visit Amethi and Raebareli