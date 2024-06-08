videoDetails

Did Muslims change the Lok Sabha election results in UP?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all the parties made different strategies regarding Muslims. But in this election the Muslim community made its own strategy. Everyone voted enthusiastically and its effect was visible in the results. BJP tried to woo Muslims with the slogans of Triple Talaq, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. In UP, Mayawati tried to woo the Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but they remained adamant on their issues and voted as per their wish.