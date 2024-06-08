Advertisement
Both deputy CMs did not attend Yogi cabinet meeting

|Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: A meeting of the Yogi Cabinet was held in Lucknow today. This meeting was called to discuss the election results in UP. The news is not what was discussed in this meeting. The news is that both UP Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were not present in this meeting. It is being told that Brajesh Pathak is currently in Rishikesh. While Keshav Maurya is currently in Delhi. Was the absence of both of them in the meeting pre-decided? Or is there some other reason behind this? It is not clear yet.

