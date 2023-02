videoDetails

Pakistan Crisis: Inflation at record rate in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto gave a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Due to inflation, many things in Pakistan have gone out of reach of the general public. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of huge unemployment due to the loss of jobs of lakhs of people. The ever-increasing inflation has increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big statement of Foreign Minister Vilaval Bhutto has come to the fore.