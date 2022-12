videoDetails

Pakistan: Imran Khan's big allegation on Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif, 'Sharif brothers are looting the country'

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fuming since the fall of the government. Imran has once again surrounded Shehbaz government and Pak army. Imran Khan has made a big allegation on Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif and said that 'Sharif brothers are looting the country'.