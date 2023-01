videoDetails

Pakistan News: Shehbaz Sharif's confession, said- The country with atomic bomb is a beggar. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is burdened with the severe economic recession, lack of food and drink, rising inflation and the burden of foreign debt to deal with them, has said that it is a matter of great shame for a nuclear power-rich country. That he is begging the countries of the world to save his faltering economy.