Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch, Indian Army retaliates, 3-4 Pakistani soldiers dead

Indian Army on December 27 strongly retaliated after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur sector of Poonch district and Naushera in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC). Three to four Pakistani soldiers have also lost their lives after the Indian Army retaliated. One Pakistani post has also been destroyed.